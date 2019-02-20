SMITH, June Pauline:
Of Waikanae. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Saturday 16 February 2019. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard & Elizabeth, and Peter. A loved grandmother, great-grandmother and a special friend. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service for June will be advised at a later date.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 20, 2019