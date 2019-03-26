NEW, June McKenzie
(nee Remnant):
Of Levin, Lower Hutt, and Foxton. Died peacefully on 22 March 2019, aged 87 years. Treasured wife of the late Fred for 61 years. Loved and missed by her daughter, Vicky, and son, Paul; son-in-law, Paul, and daughter-in-law, Donna; her grandchildren, Amy, James, Olivia and Samantha; her great-grandchildren, Keira, Braxton and Parker; her sisters, Evelyn and the late Eileen and Millie; and her sister-in-law, Jeanette. In accordance with June's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Messages to 85 Thackeray Street, Trentham, Upper Hutt 5018.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 26, 2019