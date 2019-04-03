MORRIS, June Noelean
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June MORRIS.
(nee Woods):
On 30th March 2019, aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stephen, mum to Katie and the late Alice, and much loved nana to Dallas. Beloved daughter to Jim and the late Noelean Woods, and sister of Richard, Linda, Vincent, Eve and the late Frances. Aunty to many nieces and nephews. Watched over by her beloved dog Libby. Messages to the Morris family may be posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A private service will be held. Please contact the family directly for the service details.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 3, 2019