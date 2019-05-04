LEWIN, June Memorie:
Passed away peacefully on
24 April 2019, in her 91st year. Loved wife of the late Ken. Loving Mum to Paul and Wendy, Jennifer (deceased), Jillian and Allyn, Gail and Simon. Treasured Grandma and Nana Lew to Scott and Michelle, Matthew and Jessica, Sam and Hannah, Ryan and Great-Grandma to Finley. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Elderslea Lodge Rest Home for their marvellous care and support given to June and family. June's wishes for a private family funeral has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2019