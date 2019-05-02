WALFORD, Julie Marie:
Of Kapiti. On Wednesday, 1st May 2019, unexpectedly, at home in her sleep. Aged 49 years. Loved Mum of Devon and Zara, and treasured daughter of Tom and the late Janet. We will gather to farewell Julie at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 2.00pm on Tuesday, 7th May, to be followed by a private cremation. Messages for Julie's family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post from May 2 to May 4, 2019