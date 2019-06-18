DICKINSON,
Julie Christina Alice:
6.1.1949 - 15.06.2019
Peacefully at home with family surrounding her, dearly loved wife of the late Trevor, much loved mother / mother-in-law of Eddie & Catherine, Jackie & Baba, Glen & Aimee, Fred & Julie. Loving Nana of her
10 wonderful grandchildren & great-granddaughter Brooklyn. We would like to thank the Oncology Team at Wellington Hospital, Te Omanga Hospice & Dr Shelley Stansfield. Julie's Celebration of Life will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Street, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 20th June at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on June 18, 2019