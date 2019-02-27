WILSON, Judith Ann:
Passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, aged 78. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Much loved Mum of Guy, Zandra and Aj, Blair and Sharlene, and Peta. Loved grandma of Stacey, Lucy, Alex, and Louie. Messages for Judith's family may be posted to the Wilson family, PO Box 42051, Tower Junction, Christchurch. The Funeral Service for Judith will be held at The Palmer Chapel, 150 Harewood Road, Papanui, Christchurch, on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 10.30am.
Published in The Dominion Post from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019