PEREN, Judith Mary:
Born 1 August 1930, in Wanganui, died surrounded by her family on 7 February 2019, in Wanaka, many enjoyable adventures in between. Much loved wife of Roger. Mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Nicholas (dec), Caroline and Geoffrey (dec), and Adam, Kristin, Niamh and Sorcha. Daughter of Trude and Copper Campion, sister of Janet, James and Ruth. A private family cremation has been held. Thank you for your kind thoughts and support. Messages can be sent to PO Box 2087, Wakatipu 9349.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago
& Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 16, 2019