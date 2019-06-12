PANNY, Judith Dell (Dell):
Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Monday 10th June 2019, after a long illness. Much loved wife of the late Rolf. Beloved and much missed by her children, David and Elizabeth, son-in-law Warren, grandson Marlowe, brother and sister-in-law Noel and Diane. Dell's friends are invited to celebrate her life over afternoon tea at Caccia Birch, 130 Te Awe Awe Street, Palmerston North, from 2.00pm, on Saturday 15th June 2019.
Published in Dominion Post on June 12, 2019