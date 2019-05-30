MORESI, Judith Anne
(nee Orchard):
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Saturday 25 May 2019, aged 70. Wife of Maurice Tausagafou wMoresi, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mathew & Rochelle and Amanda-Jane. Sister of Ronald and the late Gary Orchard, sister-in-law of Stephenie, grandmother of Mataio. She will be greatly missed by her friends and the wider Moresi family. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society of NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Moresi family' may be left in Judith's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Judith will be held at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, Wellington, This Day (Thursday 30 May) at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on May 30, 2019