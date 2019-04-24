Judith HANLEY

On Saturday 20 April 2019, peacefully at Bob Scott Village. Aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Tony Hanley. Loved mother and mother-in law of Pete & Lyn, Matt & Steph, Mike & Jenny, and Dave & Linda. Adored Grandma to Philip, Lauren, Josh, Alex, Sam, Asher, Caleb, and Bella. Great-grandmother to Mo, Leila, Willow, and Aliera. A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Cornwall Street and Knights Road, Lower Hutt on Friday, 26 April at 4.00pm. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Chamber Music New Zealand, which can be made online or left at the service.

Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 24, 2019
