CHOY, Judith La (Judy)
(nee Wong):
On 31 May 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rhodena, Steffany and Scott. Adored Por Por of Nathan and Matthew. Beloved little sister and sister-in-law of Jung (dec) and Ying Louis, Jack, Suie and Hori (dec) Thompson, Chun and Linda, Kaye, Barbara and Harvey Wu, Barry (dec), and was big sister of Russell (dec). Loved Aunty to many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden, Auckland, on Saturday 8 June at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated. Messages to the Choy family c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in Dominion Post on June 5, 2019