STEVENS,

Jude (nee Hayward):

Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on Friday 19 April 2019. Aged 60 years young. Much loved daughter of Alyson and the late Kevin. Much loved mum to Johno & Trace, and Grandma to Piper and Fox. Loved sister to Vicki, and Nicki & Warren, and treasured Aunt to Sam, Alex and Josh. Loved and missed by her close extended family and friends. Huge thanks to Mary Potter Hospice for welcoming Jude and her family with open arms. Your wonderful loving care has been appreciated beyond words. Jude's big day will be celebrated at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu on Tuesday 30 April 2019 at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation. Please wear something bright or bling on the day. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington would be appreciated.

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168



