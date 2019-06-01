WALTERS, Joyce Emily:
It is with sadness and love that we announce that Joyce passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 in Hamilton aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Clarrie. Cherished Mum to Colin (deceased), Graeme and Allan. Mother-in-law to Christine and Karen. Special sister to Mary and Stan, and the late Noeline, Chrissy, Ngaire, Iris, Vernon and Tony. Much loved Nana to Sheyna, Aleisha, Jordan, Jared, Nick and Hayley. Great-Nana to Fletcher.
"Some stories are never finished, their beauty lives on"
Private service to be held in Hamilton on June 5th. Memorial service to be heldin Palmerston North at aater date. Messages to [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on June 1, 2019