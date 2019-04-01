TULETT, Joyce Patricia:
Of Levin, formerly Paraparaumu. Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Saturday, 30 March 2019, in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Marion, Joan and Campbell, Alistair, Helen and Jay, and Keith. Loved Nana to all her 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Messages please to Tulett family C/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin. A service to celebrate the life of Joyce will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street, Levin on Wednesday, 3 April at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Avenue cemetery, Levin.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 1, 2019