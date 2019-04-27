RENDEL,
Joyce Orton (nee Wootton):
(of Port Chalmers). On Anzac Day; April 25, 2019, our beautiful Mama joined our Dad. She died peacefully at Dunedin Hospital, after a short illness, with her family by her side. Adored and loved wife of Cecil (Ces) who died 40 years ago, loved Mummy of Leeanne (Annie), Pete, Gerrard, and Nalene, loved mother-in-law of David, Tina, and Graeme, loved Kiwi Mum of Pammy, and Glen, loved Granny of Sophie, Charlie, and Sam; Amy, Jodi, Kelle, and Eva; Taylor, and Nicole; and Danica, adored and loved middle sister of Shirley and the late John, and Athene and the late Graham, and loved Auntie of all her nieces and nephews. A service for Joyce will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, corner Andersons Bay Road and Oxford Street, Dunedin, at 12.30pm on Tuesday, April 30, followed by private cremation. Messages to 36B Grey Street, Port Chalmers, Dunedin 9023, or leave a message on her page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 27, 2019