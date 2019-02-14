PETAIA, Joyce Lyn:
Born 24 September 1970. Passed away suddenly on Sunday 10 February 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Teaku and the late Va'alele Petaia. Cherished sister of Aga, Toloa, Ruth, Lehina, the late Solia, Joanne, Agnes, Lewis, Olita and Anastasia. Adored Aunty Sisi of Perema, Eli, Va'alele, Phoebe, Malia, Eva and Val. Devoted sister to the Simi Clan and Naseri Tribe. A Family service will be on Friday 15 February at Christ the King PIPC Church at 6.00pm. The Funeral service will be held at the same church on Monday 18 February at 11.00am. Joyce will lay at the PIC House from Thursday till Sunday morning when we will take her to Matauala Hall.
