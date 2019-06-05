JONES, Joyce:
Unexpectedly taken too soon on the 2nd June 2019. Deeply loved wife of Vinny Jones, much loved mother of Ian, Hayley and Julia. Absolutely worshipped Nanna of Stevie, Josh, Madison and Beau. Beloved pet mother to Molly. Adored sister of Irene and Aunty to Lynne, Stephen and Gary. Missed and loved cousin and Aunty to the Jones and Borrett families back in Liverpool. Special thanks to the Wellington Regional Hospital ICU for their empathy, kindness and care of Joyce and the guidance and kindness given to the family. Messages to the "Jones family" may be left in Joyce's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. You are welcome to attend an informal memorial celebration of Joyce's life which will be held at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, on Saturday,
8th June 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on June 5, 2019