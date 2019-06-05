Joyce JONES

Guest Book
  • "Always smiling and always took the time to chat with her..."
    - BP customer
  • "She was such a laugh behind the counter. Really cheeky too"
  • "Sincere condolences from Lynn and Charlie Clayton"
  • "Joyce, you are one unforgettable person. You were and are..."
    - Anonymous
  • "Joyce, you are one unforgettable person. You were and are..."
    - Anonymous
Service Information
Guardian Funeral Home
4 Moorefield Road
Wellington, Wellington
044774025
Death Notice

JONES, Joyce:
Unexpectedly taken too soon on the 2nd June 2019. Deeply loved wife of Vinny Jones, much loved mother of Ian, Hayley and Julia. Absolutely worshipped Nanna of Stevie, Josh, Madison and Beau. Beloved pet mother to Molly. Adored sister of Irene and Aunty to Lynne, Stephen and Gary. Missed and loved cousin and Aunty to the Jones and Borrett families back in Liverpool. Special thanks to the Wellington Regional Hospital ICU for their empathy, kindness and care of Joyce and the guidance and kindness given to the family. Messages to the "Jones family" may be left in Joyce's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. You are welcome to attend an informal memorial celebration of Joyce's life which will be held at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, on Saturday,
8th June 2019 at 11.00am.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on June 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.