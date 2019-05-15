Joyce DAVY

DAVY, Joyce Olive Caroline:
Of Pahiatua, on Sunday, 12 May 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Paul, much loved Mum of Beryl and Steve Todd, Suzanne and Richard Hansen, Paul and Andrea, Garnett and Sue, Alishia, and Nadia. Treasured Nana of her 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Messages to Mr P. Davy c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at The Kingdom Hall, 9 Tui Street, Pahiatua, on Friday, 17 May 2019, at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
