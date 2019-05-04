BELL, Joyce Gertrude:
Passed away peacefully at Malvina Major Village on Monday, 29th April 2019 aged 89 years. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Malvina Major Retirement Village. Much loved wife of the late Ron Bell and loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Christine. Loved grandmother of Sean and Scott. Stepmother of Steve and Mandy Bill. Messages to the "Bell family" c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, 6037. A private family service was held as per Joyce's wishes.
Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2019