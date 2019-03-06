LEE, Joy Sarah Lucy
(nee McMullen):
30.12.1924 ~ 27.2.2019
Recently Te Whanau, Levin, New Zealand formerly Sea Lion Island, Falkland Islands. Dearly loved mother by Pene and Lyall McGill, family and friends. Known as Joy, Aunty Joy, Minga or Bub. Thank you to the lovely staff of Te Whanau, Levin and Palmerston North Hospital. A memorial service is to be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 25-27 McKenzie Street, Levin, on Saturday 9 March 2019, at 2.00pm.
