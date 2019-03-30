Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Joy Inez (nee McAlley):

Passed away on 28 March 2019, at Te Hopai in Wellington, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of Peter Redstone Glasson, treasured mother of Elizabeth and John Duncan, Richard and Judy Glasson, Briar and Al Fitisemanu, Peter and Anne Glasson. Adored Grandmother of Catriona, Chloe, Ruth, Alexandra, Aaron, Anthony, Olivia, Ursula, Aidan, Liam, Charlotte, Peter and Katie, and much loved Great-Grandmother of John, Greta, Zoe, Lucia, Esme, Thea, Inez, Raphael, Harry, Gabriel, Calum, Anahera, Aroha, Mereana, Arthur and Ida. Only daughter of Alice Stella Inez Allan and Cecil James McAlley. Step-daughter of Walter Felix Blunt. Joy was very loved and greatly admired by many. Our grateful thanks to the staff at Te Hopai who cared so well for Joy during her last two years. Messages to 'the Glasson family' can be posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service will be held at St Barnabas Church, 15 Maida Vale Road, Roseneath, Wellington, on Wednesday 3rd April at 1.30pm.







