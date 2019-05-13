WILSON, Josephene Jean:
Passed away at home on Friday, 10 May 2019. Much loved wife of the late Don Wilson, and loved mother of Christopher, Rachael, Adele and mother-in-law of Rita. Grandmother of Peter, Lisa, Miriam, Esther, Isaac, and Great-grandmother of Helena. Messages to the "Wilson family" may be posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6242. In lieu of flowers donations can be left at the service or posted to SPCA, PO Box 7069, Wellington 6242. The Service for Jo will be held at St Ninian's Uniting Parish, Cnr of Newcombe Crescent and Karori Road, Karori, on Wednesday, 15th May 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from May 13 to May 14, 2019