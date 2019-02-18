Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph DESMOND. View Sign



Passed away very peacefully in the company of his family on Saturday 16 February 2019 aged 87. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Much loved father of Tony, Kerry, Michael, Stephen, Joanne, Natalie, Paul and Andrea. Precious father-in-law of Diana, Janet, Eva, Diane, Jude, Tracey, Bert, Carrol and Seko. Adored (Great) Grandpa Joe of their families. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent de Paul would be gratefully received. Requiem Mass to celebrate Joe's life will be held in St Mark's Catholic Church, 334 Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga Heights, Auckland on Wednesday 20 February at 11.00am. Rosary will be held in the above Church on Tuesday at 7.00pm.







DESMOND, Joseph John:Passed away very peacefully in the company of his family on Saturday 16 February 2019 aged 87. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Much loved father of Tony, Kerry, Michael, Stephen, Joanne, Natalie, Paul and Andrea. Precious father-in-law of Diana, Janet, Eva, Diane, Jude, Tracey, Bert, Carrol and Seko. Adored (Great) Grandpa Joe of their families. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent de Paul would be gratefully received. Requiem Mass to celebrate Joe's life will be held in St Mark's Catholic Church, 334 Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga Heights, Auckland on Wednesday 20 February at 11.00am. Rosary will be held in the above Church on Tuesday at 7.00pm. Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 18, 2019

