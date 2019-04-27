RUSSELL, Jonathan David:
Suddenly and peacefully at home in Whanganui on 25th April 2019, aged 56 years. Third son of the late Spencer and Ainsley Russell. Beloved brother & brother-in-law of Tim & Jill, and Chris & Jennifer. Nephew to Elizabeth. Uncle to Matthew, Hannah, Peter, Charles, Thomas, and Moira. Cousin to Virginia, Prue, John, Garth & Barbara, Deborah, Tom, Jane, John, Drew, and George. Funeral Details to be advised.
