Jonathan Simon William
(Jonny):
Aged 36 years. Passed away suddenly on Friday 29th March 2019 whilst on holiday in Thailand (originally from the UK and for the last 14 years Wellington). Beloved son of Michael (dec) and Claudine, much loved brother to Victoria and James, brother-in-law to Brian and Alisa, and loving uncle to Thomas and Charlotte. A great friend to many both here in New Zealand and in the UK.
He will be sadly missed by all.
A life taken too soon.
Messages may be placed in Johnny's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, Wellington 6037. Funeral Service to be held at Old Saint Pauls, Mulgrave Street, Wellington, on Friday 26th April at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. No requirement for dark/sombre dress – be bright, like Jonny.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019