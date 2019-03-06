Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John WHEELER. View Sign

WHEELER, John Haven:

Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Hutt Hospital. Beloved husband to the late Shea, loving Dad to Jane & Steve, Ben & Kerry. Grandpa to Jack, Grace, Charlotte and Annabel and brother to Nancy, Janet and the late Pat. Special thanks to the staff at Hutt Hospital and Bob Scott Village who looked after Dad in the last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040 or may be left at the service. A Service for John will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11.00am.





