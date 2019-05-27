THOMSON, John Allan:
Passed away peacefully on Friday 24th May 2019 at Woburn Masonic Rest Home, Lower Hutt. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Loved father and father-in-law of Marc & Michelle, Janet & Victor, and very special grandfather to Neive, Timothy, Taylor and Kira. All communication to the Thomson Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A Service for John will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive) Lower Hutt, on Thursday 30th May 2019 at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on May 27, 2019