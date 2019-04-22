Acknowledgement

TAYLOR, John (JT):

Bev, Michael and Grace, Dean and Nelda, Kelly and Paul, Lee and Patricia together with their families wish to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues who supported them in various ways during their recent loss of John. We have been comforted and touched by the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls, visits, tributes, and the presence of all those at the service. A special thanks to Doctors and staff at Kandahar Home for their care of John, to Pam Bailey for her comforting words and guidance. To all those we can't name individually please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our heartfelt appreciation and thanks.



