TARU, John Teavae:
|
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family members. Much loved husband of Tekau Ariki, father and father-in-law of John and Mimi, Martha and Glen, Arasena and Nick, Jane and Billy, and grandfather of Ariki and Iulai, Moera and Wilson, Casey, Penny and Hollie. Great-grandfather of Cyan, Astyn and Nixon. John will be resting at PIPC Church, Nokise Hall from Sunday 5.30pm. A family service will be held on Monday 22 April, PIPC Church, cnr of Constable and Daniell Street, Newtown, at 6.00pm, followed by the funeral service on Tuesday 23 April at the same venue at 10.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 20, 2019