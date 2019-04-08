Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John SYMES. View Sign

SYMES, John (Lark):

29.6.1932 - 8.4.2018

Dear Dad, the year has gone by extremely fast. We miss you so much, though now your pain is gone and you can be with the loved ones you had lost. Hug Auntie Gladys for us, I know she will be with you.

Your words and whistles are still heard by those who remember you with a smile.

All our love - Kiri, Matt Ozzman, Daynarose, Zenneth and Haze.





