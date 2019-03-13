ROCHE, John Pedder:
On 9 March 2019, at Wellington Regional Hospital, aged 78 years. Loved husband of Helen. Dearly loved father of Lauren, Tracey, Shelley, Simon (dec) and Tim. Loved Grandfather and great-grand father. A private family service has been held in accordance with their wishes. All messages to "the Roche family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 13, 2019