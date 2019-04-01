RAE, Jack (John David):
Passed away at North Shore Hospital on Friday 29 March 2019, ages 71 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Mary-Ruth. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Miriam and Sven, Rebecca and Lexton, Georgina and David. 'GP' to wee Francesca. Much loved brother of Graham, and Cleone and cousin to Jenny. A service will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland, on Thursday 4 April, at 1.00pm, followed by private burial.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 1, 2019