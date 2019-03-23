PORTER, John Newton:
Passed away peacefully at Seven Oaks Paraparaumu, aged 86, on Tuesday 19th March. Loving husband of Betty. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lesley and Dave, Graeme and Jan, Adrienne and Mark. Much loved Grandad of Teri, Sarah, Grace, Daniel, Kate and Rebecca. Special thanks to the wonderful team at Seven Oaks for their care and support. A memorial service to celebrate John's life will be held at the Paekakariki Memorial Hall, The Parade, Paekakariki, at 2.00pm, on Wednesday 27th March.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2019