PEARCE, John William: CP
Father John passed away, unexpectedly, on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Blenheim. Dearly loved son of Bill and Maureen Pearce (both deceased), loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Helen, Brian and Kerry, Ann and Neil Cartwright, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages may be sent to c/- Star of the Sea Parish, 61 Maxwell Road, Blenheim 7201. A Rosary for Father John will be recited at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Maxwell Road, Blenheim, at 7pm on Friday, May 10, followed by a Requiem Mass to be celebrated at the Marlborough Convention Centre, Alfred Street, Blenheim at 11am on Saturday May 11. Father John will continue his journey home to Sydney for burial.

Published in Dominion Post on May 8, 2019
