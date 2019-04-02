Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reverend John PATERSON. View Sign



On Thursday, 28th March 2019, in his 74th year. Dearly loved husband of Cathy Drummond. Loved father and father-in-law of Robyn and Paula, Keith and Forrest, Sarah and Bernie. Adored grandfather of Poppy and Lonan. Fraser was the Minister at Maori Hill Presbyterian Church (Dunedin), Khandallah Presbyterian Church (Wellington) and St Andrews' Presbyterian Church (Gisborne). He had been an active member of the Wellington North Rotary Club and the International Fellowship of Cricket Loving Rotarians - IFCLR. A special thanks to all the staff at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu, for their wonderful care of Fraser while he was there.

PATERSON,Reverend John Fraser(Fraser):On Thursday, 28th March 2019, in his 74th year. Dearly loved husband of Cathy Drummond. Loved father and father-in-law of Robyn and Paula, Keith and Forrest, Sarah and Bernie. Adored grandfather of Poppy and Lonan. Fraser was the Minister at Maori Hill Presbyterian Church (Dunedin), Khandallah Presbyterian Church (Wellington) and St Andrews' Presbyterian Church (Gisborne). He had been an active member of the Wellington North Rotary Club and the International Fellowship of Cricket Loving Rotarians - IFCLR. A special thanks to all the staff at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu, for their wonderful care of Fraser while he was there. Messages may be left in Fraser's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or sent c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville. Donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association of NZ, in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated and may be left at the Service. The Service for Fraser will be held at Khandallah Presbyterian Church, Ganges Road, Khandallah, Wellington, on Monday 8th April at 1.00pm and will be followed by private cremation.Surrounded byGod's love. Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2019

