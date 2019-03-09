O'CONNOR, John Michael:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John O'CONNOR.
Peacefully on Friday, 1st March 2019, at Summerset Village Aotea, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Margaret for 61 years. Dearly loved father of Dennis, and loved Grandad of Jake and Thomas.
Resting peacefully.
A memorial service for John will be held at a later date. Messages can be sent to the O'Connor Family, C/- PO Box 50-514, Porirua.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 9, 2019