MILLER, John Hillman:
Died peacefully in Wellington on 30 May 2019. Loved son of the late Dusty and Beryl Miller of Christchurch, loved brother and brother-in-law of Christine Lewis and the late John Lewis of Masterton, and Derek Miller and Sue Brunton of Auckland. Loved Uncle of Nicky & Les, Guy & Rose, Megan, Rebecca & Hamish, and families. The Funeral service will be held on 4 June at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul at 2.00pm.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on June 1, 2019