McIVOR, John "Jack":
1.1.1933 - 2.3.2019
Youngest brother of Harry, Betty, Rose, Nancy, Rex, Joe and Jimmy (all deceased). Former husband of Sandra. Dearly loved father of Michael and father-in-law of Gemma. Grandad of Katie, Lisa, Jake, Matthew and Anna. Dearly loved father of Cheryl and father-in-law of Reece. Grandad of Tessa, Sam and Blake. Treasured Uncle. Friend to many. A celebration of Jack's life will take place at Sacred Heart Church on Thursday 7 March at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 5, 2019