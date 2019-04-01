John MCGRATH

McGRATH, John:
On 30 March 2019 at Te Omanga Hospice, aged 73 years. Loving husband of Linda, loved Dad of Katie & Dave, and Mike & Jacqueline, and loved Grandad of Keira and Owen. Good mate to many. Friends are warmly invited to John's wake at The Bellevue Gardens Hotel, Woburn Road, Lower Hutt, on Thursday, 4 April 2019 between 2.00 and 5.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice, PO Box 30-814, Lower Hutt 5040, or The Cats Protection League Wgtn Inc., PO Box 12-157, Thorndon, Wellington 6144, would be appreciated. Messages may be emailed to [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 1, 2019
