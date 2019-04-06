LINKLATER, John James
Tregoning (Jack):
443252, 2NZEF, 23rd Btn, Egypt, Italy, Sgt. Passed away 9.15am on 3rd April 2019, at the Wesley Rest Home, Auckland; 1 month into his 97th year. Much loved husband to Tui Miro (nee Baldwin, deceased), and father and father-in-law to Richard, Hamish and Yao, Bruce and Emma, Colin and Lee, and Ariel and Wilma. Poppa Jack to Esther, Scott, Keri, and Brad and their families. A Funeral Service for Jack will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Rd, Browns Bay, Auckland, on Tuesday 9th April 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019