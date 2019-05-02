LEIGHTON, John Phillip:
Passed away peacefully on 28 April 2019, at Kenepuru Hospital surrounded by family. Loving husband and best friend of Kerrie. Devoted dad and father-in-law of Kelly, Rochelle & Dave, Joel & Jill, Lachlan & Nel, and Kayne. Doting Pop to Luther, Taylor, Courtney, Ryan, Logan, Kerwin, Riley, and Aylin. Big brother of Robbie (deceased), Tony, Barry, Colin, Kerry, David, and Lynn. Special thanks to the staff at Ward 6 for their dedicated care, compassion, and support for John in his final weeks. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Mungavin Hall, Porirua East, on Tuesday 7 May, at 1.00pm.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
Published in Dominion Post from May 2 to May 4, 2019