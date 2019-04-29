LEE, John William:
Of Paraparaumu Beach. On Wednesday, 24 April 2019, peacefully at Charles Fleming Retirement Village. Aged 73 years. Loved father of Tania, Kerry, Daryl, James and Cameron, and loved Grandad of Dylan, Ava and Finian. Loved brother of Ron & Colleen, and George & Sue. Following a private family service, friends are invited to join us at Club Vista, cnr Maclean Street and Marine Parade, Paraparaumu Beach at 3.30pm on Wednesday 1 May 2019 for a toast and to share memories of John-boy. Messages for "The Lee Family" to PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2019