LAMB, John Thomas
(Br Joseph, Member of the
Order of the Society of Mary):
Peacefully at Gladys Mary Rest Home, Tamatea, Napier, on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Loved son of the late Bridget and Andrew. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late David and Kathleen. Loved and respected member of the Society of Mary. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Osier Road, Greenmeadows, on Friday 21 June 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at The Taradale Cemetery. Please note this will replace the community Mass for the day. A vigil will be held in the church on Thursday, at 7.00pm.
Requiescat in pace
Published in Dominion Post on June 19, 2019