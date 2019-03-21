Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away suddenly at Muriwai, Auckland, on 16 March 2019. Dearly loved husband of Joan. Treasured dad of Jacqui, Kate, Nicola and Hamish. Much loved father-in-law of Warwick, Gary and Kerryn. Adored Grandad of Charlie, Natalie and Lachie. Cherished brother of Carol and brother-in-law of the late Ian Henderson and Christine and Bruce Rasmusen. Loved uncle of Duncan, Dugald, Shane and Tania. A truly wonderful man, loved and respected by many. A celebration of John's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Monday,

25 March 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to "the Lamb" family can be posted to Gee & Hickton, PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.







LAMB, John Kerin:Passed away suddenly at Muriwai, Auckland, on 16 March 2019. Dearly loved husband of Joan. Treasured dad of Jacqui, Kate, Nicola and Hamish. Much loved father-in-law of Warwick, Gary and Kerryn. Adored Grandad of Charlie, Natalie and Lachie. Cherished brother of Carol and brother-in-law of the late Ian Henderson and Christine and Bruce Rasmusen. Loved uncle of Duncan, Dugald, Shane and Tania. A truly wonderful man, loved and respected by many. A celebration of John's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Monday,25 March 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to "the Lamb" family can be posted to Gee & Hickton, PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040. Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 21, 2019

