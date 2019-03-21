John LAMB

  • "Just recalling the many happy memories we have collected..."
    - Gail and Jim Waight
  • "Sending you our deepest sympathy - a great loss to you all..."
    - Tony & Kaye Procter
  • "LAMB, John: A much loved and respected member of the Epuni..."
    - John LAMB
    Published in: The Dominion Post

LAMB, John Kerin:
Passed away suddenly at Muriwai, Auckland, on 16 March 2019. Dearly loved husband of Joan. Treasured dad of Jacqui, Kate, Nicola and Hamish. Much loved father-in-law of Warwick, Gary and Kerryn. Adored Grandad of Charlie, Natalie and Lachie. Cherished brother of Carol and brother-in-law of the late Ian Henderson and Christine and Bruce Rasmusen. Loved uncle of Duncan, Dugald, Shane and Tania. A truly wonderful man, loved and respected by many. A celebration of John's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Monday,
25 March 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to "the Lamb" family can be posted to Gee & Hickton, PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.

