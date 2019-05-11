KICKS, John Leslie (Pop):

Slipped away peacefully at Hutt Hospital CCU on Tuesday 7 May 2019 after a short hard battle, aged 84. Darling loving husband and childhood sweetheart of Glenda. Loving Pop to Debi & Justin, Jayne & Brent. Treasured Pop to Scott, Todd, Matt, Paris, Ethan, Joel and Kane. John will be sadly missed and always loved by family and friends in the entertainment world. A real showman and a thorough English gentleman now at rest. Special thanks to the Hutt Hospital CCU for their amazing care of John over the past few months. Also, the wonderful dedicated team at Wellington Free Ambulance for their compassion and help. All communications to Glenda and family can be sent c/- Croft Funeral Home, PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. You are invited to attend the Celebration of John's life which will be held in the Upper Hutt Cossie Club, Logan Street, Upper Hutt, on Monday 13th May 2019 at 1.30pm. A Private Cremation has been held.





