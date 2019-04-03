JONES, John David (Jock):
On 1 April 2019, peacefully at Woburn Home, Waipukurau, in his 93rd year. Much loved husband of the late Gwynne. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Stuart and Janice, Lyn and Graeme Richardson and the late John MacLeod, Bruce and Sheree, Murray and Judy, Donald and Jackie, and a loved Pop to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Companion and good friend of Anne. A service for Jock will be held in St James Church, Otane, on Friday, April 5, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online at www.cranfordhospice.org.nz. Messages to the Jones family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242.
