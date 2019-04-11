GRATTON, John Jnr:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Jnr GRATTON.
15.07.1963 - 11.04.2016
In memory of John Gratton Jnr. Much loved son of Ngaere and the late John Snr (Jack), and loved brother of Bruce and Katrena.
Softly the leaves of memory fall, gently we gather and treasure them all.
May the winds of love blow softly and whisper in your ear,
That we will always love you and forever keep you near.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 11, 2019