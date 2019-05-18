HURST, John Rowland:
05.09.1927 - 26.04.2019
(Formerly of Wadestown)
Our dear father, Jack, passed away peacefully in Perth, WA, on Friday 26th April 2019, in the company of his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Patricia Irene (dec), beloved father of Rosalie and Maree, and respected father-in-law of Bernard and George (dec). Loved and loving grandad of his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. Cherished brother of Vivien (dec), Margaret, Gillian and Desmond, and fond uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Long time friend of Chrissy (dec) and great friend to many.
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
So loved, so missed, so very dear.
