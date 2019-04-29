HUGHES,

John Brian (Brian):

Gnr Hughes – 2261236263. Born on the Isle of Man. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family in Wainuiomata, on 26th April 2019, aged 86. Dearly loved husband of the late Jean. Father of Stephen, David and John. Father-in-law of Karen. Father of Angela and Diana. Grandfather of Darren, Bryce, Jacob, Ryan, Taygen, Tavis, Jayden, Cherie, Amy & Kylie, Gina, Dylan & Cody, McKenzie and Connor. Great-Grandfather of Lily, Danny, Charlie rose, Frankie jane, Tiger & Johnny (deceased), Aaria, Kiron, Maya, Jimmy, Layla, Isla and Mollie.

'If all the men in the world were half the man you were, the world would be

a better place'

All communications to the Hughes Family can be sent c/- Croft Funeral Home, PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A Funeral Service will be held at Saint Patrick's Church, 2 Stanley Street, Wainuiomata, on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 at 11.00am.





